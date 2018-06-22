Rahul congratulates Chennai lad for becoming second youngest GM

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated 12-year-old Chennai boy R. Praggnanandhaah, who became the world’s second-youngest Grandmaster, terming it “an incredible achievement”.

“Just 12 yrs old, Chennai boy R Praggnanandaah has become the second youngest Chess Grand Master ever!” said Gandhi on Twitter.

“Congratulations to him and his coach @RameshChess (Ramesh RB). This is truly an incredible achievement,” he added.

Praggnanandhaa is 12 years, 10 months and 13 days old now.

Sergei Karajakin of Ukranian became the youngest grandmaster at 12 years and 7 months in 1990.

–IANS

sid/vd