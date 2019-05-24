Rahul congratulates Patnaik for fifth term as Odisha CM
New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Naveen Patnaik on being sworn as Chief Minister of Odisha for a record fifth term, saying it is an incredible achievement.
“Congratulations to Naveen Patnaikji on being sworn in as CM of Odisha for a record 5th term. This is indeed an incredible achievement. My best wishes to him and to the people of Odisha,” Gandhi said in a tweet.
Patnaik, who is also Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President, was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday after he was re-elected with a decisive majority in the Assembly elections.
