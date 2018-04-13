Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Amethi

Amethi, April 16 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency here on Monday.

On his arrival at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, he faced protests from a group of party workers, alleging that the party had fallen to middlemen and demanded that the leadership should take action against such people.

Gandhi gave them a patient hearing and assured them of necessary action before leaving for Amethi by road.

There, he went straight to Shuklabazaar where he paid his condolences at the house of a party worker who passed away some time back. His cavalcade thereafter drove to Zainabganj where he met locals and party workers. On way he stopped on the roadside and chatted with some farmers, working in fields and enquired about the problems they face.

The farmers told him that there was paucity of water for irrigating fields and that their crop was also not getting adequate prices.

They also apprised him of the menace of blue bulls which destroy their crops.

–IANS

