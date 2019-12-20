Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribals in Raipur

Raipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday participated in the opening ceremony of the three-day National Tribal Dance Festival here and shook a leg with the tribals.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel welcomed Rahul Gandhi, who inaugurated the three- day festival.

Rahul Gandhi joined a tribal group while they were performing the ‘Gaur dance’. He danced with the tribals with a ‘mandar’. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also joined him.

The national tribal dance festival will see tribals from 25 states of the country participating in the festival. Apart from this, artists from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, Belarus and Maldives will also be participating.

