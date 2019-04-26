Rahul Gandhi to blame for Lalu’s woes: Sushil Modi

Patna, April 27 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is responsible for the pain and sufferings of RJD chief Lalu Prasad as it was him who had tore off an ordinance meant to provide certain immunities to convicted politicians.

“Rahul Gandhi is himself responsible for Lalu’s problems,” Sushil Modi said here, adding had that ordinance been passed, Lalu Prasad would not have been barred from contesting elections after his conviction in fodder scam cases.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was speaking to the media as campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections came to a close.

He said: “Rahul Gandhi is now shedding crocodile tears over the sufferings of Lalu Prasad and his family… He should explain why the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014 did not withdraw the cases against Lalu Prasad despite the fact that the government was supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).”

The RJD chief is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi following his conviction in four cases of fodder scam.

–IANS

