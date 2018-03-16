Rahul Gandhi to visit coastal Karnataka from Tuesday

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will begin a two-day tour across the coastal districts of poll-bound Karnataka from Tuesday, a party official said on Sunday.

In his third visit to the state after taking over as party chief, Gandhi will be visiting Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikmagalur and Hassan districts where he will be addressing various public meetings, Congress leader M. Ramachandrappa told IANS.

He will interact with the party leaders and cadres during his visit. The Congress chief will also inaugurate the Rajiv Gandhi Political Institute in Udupi, named after his late father and former Prime Minister, and will also visit temples, dargahs and churches in the four districts.

Gandhi had visited the state for the first time after becoming the party chief in December, and then twice in February, covering Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadigir, Kalaburgi and Bidar districts in his first visit and Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Dharwad districts in the second.

–IANS

bha/vd