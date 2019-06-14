Rahul Gandhi turns 49, Modi extends wishes

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday turned 49. Wishes poured in from political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi tweeted: “Best wishes to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also greeted the Congress chief. “I greet Congress President Rahul Gandhi happy birthday.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Your indomitable courage in face of every adversity, your indelible commitment to principles in face of every onslaught, your simplicity and straight forwardness when being machiavellian is often considered a virtue is what endears you and sets you apart. Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi.”

Senior leaders, inlcuding former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, and supporters reached the party office on Akbar Road here to meet and greet Rahul.

Birthday celebrations were also held in the party headquarters.

