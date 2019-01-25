Rahul Gandhi visits restaurant

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had a quite lunch at a popular restaurant in the national capital.

It was business as usual at Sagar Ratna in Chanakyapuri when much to the delight of the guests, Gandhi walked in and sat at a table booked for him.

“He came around 2pm, had ‘rava-dosa and filter coffee,” said a restaurant spokesperson.

Gandhi’s visit to the restaurant came on a day when party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala faced a drubbing in the Haryana byelection.

Krishan Lal Middha from the state’s ruling BJP won the Jind Assembly seat defeating his nearest rival Digvijay Singh Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) while Surjewala was a distant third.

–IANS

prs