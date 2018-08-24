Rahul Gandhi’s attacks baseless: Anil Ambani

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani said on Wednesday that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been mislead and misdirected by a malicious campaign by vested interests and corporate rivalry in levelling charges against him in the Rafale deal.

Addressing a press conference here, he said he has written to Gandhi in this connection and has also expressed his personal anguish on the continuing and baseless attacks against him.

“I have termed these attacks as baseless and unfortunate,” Ambani said.

