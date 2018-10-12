Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kolkata during Durga puja cancelled

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to the city during Durga Puja has been cancelled due to his campaign schedule ahead of the elections in the five states, said a senior state party leader on Tuesday.

Gandhi was supposed to visit the city on Ashtami (the eight Lunar day) on Wednesday.

“His visit has been cancelled. The central election committee has convened a meeting for selection of candidates for the upcoming elections in five states,” party’s West Bengal unit President Somen Mitra said.

Last month, Mitra was made West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee’s President replacing Adhir Ranajan Chowdhury who was bitterly anti-Trinamool Congress and pro-Left.

