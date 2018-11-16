Rahul has ‘Modiphobia’, takes his name 44 times in 22-minute speech: Shah

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh), Nov 19 (IANS) Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BJP President Amit Shah on Monday said that the opposition leader was afflicted with “Modiphobia” and that is why he takes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name 44 times in his 22 minute election speech.

“Rahul Gandhi nowadays is doing many election rallies but in these rallies he takes name of Narendra Modi 44 times in his 22 minute election speech. I am not able to understand whether he is campaigning for Narendra Modi and BJP or Congress. It seems he was afflicted with Modiphobia. Wherever he goes he keeps saying Modi-Modi,” Shah said at an election rally here.

Continuing his attack on Gandhi, he said that the Congress leader was “daydreaming” of forming the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. “I compliment him for his courage of such daydreaming. But before that he should remember that since 2014 Congress has lost every election and BJP won,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned Madhya Pradesh from a Bimaru state to a developed state, he took a jibe at the Congress for not projecting its chief ministerial candidate in the state.

“We have Shivraj Singh Chouhan as our chief ministerial candidate. On the other hand, Congress has no leader. They don’t have even policy. This makes BJP different from Congress,” he said.

Describing the achievements of the Modi government, he raked up the army’s surgical strikes against Pakistan and said today the country has a bold and decisive government at the Centre.

“During Manmohan Singh, terrorists from Pakistan used to come and kill our soldiers. But what happened after Uri, you all know. Within 10 days, our soldiers did surgical strike against Pakistan and took revenge of the killing of our soldiers,” he said adding that with this India became the third nation after the US and Israel which took revenge for the killings of its soldiers.

–IANS

hin-bns/ahm/bg