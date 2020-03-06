Rahul has no time even for ‘Mahatma’ as per ‘Congress culture’ (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) After the barb of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his exit from the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and his party has more assault in store. Now there is a film soon to be released that supposedly depicts the former party chief having no time to spare even for ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ despite an appointment.

The teaser of the film is with IANS and it shows the ‘Mahatma’ is waiting to meet the former Congress president but he could not as his office says that he is busy.

But as per the teaser, Rahul Gandhi is biking somewhere, and his office could not recognize Mahatma Gandhi and asks for his visiting card.

Pankaj Shankar says, “In the film, Mahatma Gandhi represents the aspirations of millions of die hard Congress workers, sympathisers and leaders who are continuously ignored by the party leadership.”

“Office of Rahul Gandhi’s ignorance of ground reality is portrayed by his personal assistant who failed to recognize Mahatma Gandhi,” said Shankar.

The filmmaker Pankaj Shankar is former aide of Rahul Gandhi who has been handling his media since the time when Rahul entered into politics. He is also a known figure in the political circles.

Pankaj Shankar who also works as film and documentary maker, has said that the story could not be revealed at this point but the name of the movie could be “Love you Pappu”.

He said that this is the pain of every congress worker as Rahul Gandhi and his office is hostile towards them.

The film comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi’s close friends are leaving the party on charges that they have been ignored.

After joining the BJP, Scindia hit out at the Congress, saying, “The Congress today is not the same as it was in its original avatar.”

He also accused the Congress of denying the ground reality. “I had a dream when Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. Eighteen months later, none of the promises have been met, including the ones relating to the farmers,” Scindia said.

Scindia was reportedly upset after being sidelined in the state and pre-empting that Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh may have prevailed over interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi against sending him to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh.

