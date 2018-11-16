Rahul hopes RBI Governor will show Modi ‘his place’

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre with destroying institutions and hoped Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel will show Prime Minister Narendra Modi “his place”. He charged Modi with attempting to “destroy the RBI” through his “puppets” and “cronies”.

“Modi and his coterie of cronies, continue to destroy every institution they can get their hands on. Today, through his puppets at the RBI Board Meet he will attempt to destroy the RBI. I hope Patel and his team have a spine and show him his place,” Gandhi tweeted.

The RBI board meeting on Monday comes amid growing tension between the Centre and the RBI after the Finance Ministry recently sought discussions under the never-used-before Section 7 of the RBI Act which empowers the government to issue directions to the central bank.

The board is expected to take up the liquidity crisis that initially triggered the tiff between the government and the RBI.

–IANS

nks/ksk/vm