Rahul meets Bhutanese PM

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay here on Saturday and discussed ways to strengthen the special bond between the two neighbours.

“Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects including ways to strengthen the special bond our two countries share,” Gandhi tweeted.

Tobgay was on a three-day visit to India which concluded on Saturday.

He had official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and also met President Ram Nath Kovind.

