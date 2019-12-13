Rahul meets S Korean PM, discusses economy

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met South Korea Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in Seoul on Tuesday and “held discussions on wide-ranging issues”.

“As a part of an official delegation, I met the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea and other officials in Seoul,” Gandhi said and added, “We discussed a wide range of issues, including the current political and economic situation in our respective countries.”

Gandhi also shared his pictures with the South Korean Prime Minister in which Congress leader Sam Pitroda is also seen.

According to party sources, Gandhi is visiting South Korea as a member of an official Congress delegation that includes Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

The delegation was invited to South Korea by the Korean Foundation, a not-for-profit public policy organisation, supported of the Korean government.

The delegation is scheduled to meet key Korean corporates, like Hyundai, Samsung, and government industry bodies, university students, foreign policy experts and members of the National Assembly.

The delegation’s objective is to help strengthen ties between two countries and also get a first-hand experience of how South Korea is tackling challenges of low-cost housing, environment degradation, developing massive infrastructure projects and staying at the forefront of technological and scientific innovation.

“There is much to be learnt from this visit and strong networks developed that can benefit states with Congress governments,” sources said.

His visit to South Korea comes amid protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On Monday, in absence of Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a symbolic protest at the India Gate over the police brutality against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

–IANS

aks/pcj