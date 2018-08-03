Rahul mourns Karunanidhi’s death, says India lost a great son

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of DMK veteran leader M. Karunanidhi, saying India has lost a great son, who strode the stage of Tamil politics like a colossus for over six decades.

“Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Karunanidhi, 94, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was admitted to the hospital on July 28 and his condition worsened on Monday.

–IANS

