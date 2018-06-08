Rahul pays tribute to Birsa Munda

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 118th death anniversary.

Gandhi, in a tweet, termed Birsa Munda as warrior of Tribal identity and self-pride.

“I pray the leader of Ulgulan Birsa Munda with full respect on the day of his sacrifice,” the Congress chief said.

Gandhi also said that tribal culture was the base of Indian civilization.

“Today, the genuine tribute to Birsa Munda would be by standing with tribal brothers and sisters who are facing repression and displacement.”

Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal freedom fighter, religious leader and folk hero, who belonged to the Munda tribe.

–IANS

rak/nir