Rahul praises Congress-ruled states in fight against Covid-19

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi has praised the work done by Congress-ruled states against the Covid-19 pandemic saying “where there is a will there is a way”.

Gandhi tweeted “Congress ruled states Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Punjab,and Puducherry are fighting the coronovirus bravely, new special hospitals are being readied and Chhattisgarh has readied 200 bed hospital in 20 days. Where there is will there is a way.”

The Congress earlier asked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to follow example of Congress-ruled states and said “Rajasthan and Punjab governments have deferred fixed charges in the electricity bills of all non-domestic (commercial) and industrial connections for March and April. Delhi government should ensure that no fixed charges on electricity bills are charged for the period of three months from the industrial and non-domestic (commercial) connections.’

Chhattisgarh government, in one go provided two months ration, free of cost to 86 per cent of the households. It includes 70 kg rice, 2 kg sugar and 3 kg pulses. Similarly, in Delhi, all households of E,F,G,H category areas of Delhi, including all slums, resettlement colonies, unauthorised colonies, unauthorised-regularised colonies should be provided immediately with two months of ration. This will cover around 60 percent of households in Delhi,” said Congress’ Ajay Maken.

