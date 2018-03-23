Rahul prays at Hindu temple in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), March 24 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Satuday offered prayers at a Hindu temple here for the party’s success in the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls.

“Gandhi drove to the hill-top temple along with senior Congress leaders beginning his two-day visit to the state’s old Mysuru region,” a party official told IANS.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party’s state unit president G. Parameshwara and Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar accompanied the Congress President to the renowned Goddess Chamundeshwari temple located on a hilltop dating back to the 12th century.

This is his fourth visit to the poll-bound state since February.

During the visit, the Congress chief will be holding public meetings and interacting with party cadres and people in Mandya and Chamrajnagar districts.

He will also address a rally on Sunday.

–IANS

