Rahul prays at Pitambara Peeth in MP

Bhopal, Oct 15 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday started his two-day tour of the Gwalior-Chambal region in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after offering prayers at the Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia district.

Gandhi reached Gwalior by a special plane and went to the Pitambara Peeth. He was accompanied by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Gandhi will address three public meetings during the day, besides holding a roadshow.

–IANS

hindi-rak-ps/shs/mr