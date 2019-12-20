Rahul, Priyanka ‘petrol bombs’: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Dec 24 (IANS) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as “petrol bombs” and said the people should be wary of them.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are petrol bombs. Wherever they go, they try to ignite fire. The countrymen should remain alert from them,” he told the media here.

Vij made the bizarre remark amid a political row over stopping the Gandhis from crossing into Meerut to meet families of the victims of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

–IANS

vg/kr