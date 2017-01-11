Rahul pulls out all stops to ridicule Modi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday used imitation and ridicule to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Presiding over the party’s Jan Vedna Sammelan, Gandhi sought to imitate Modi in the manner he says “mitron”, ridiclued Modi for the manner in which he did “padmasan” on Yoga Day and also made fun of him for the way he held the “broom” to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

“Narendra Modi spoke like Amitabh Bachchan does in films: ‘Mitron, all the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in your pockets are now mere pieces of paper. Mitron, we are fighting against corruption, give me your present, I’ll ensure you a shining India after 10-15 years’.”

“(Union Ministers) Arun Jaitley ji, Rajnath Singh ji and Sushma Swaraj ji won’t be able to give you such a shining India. Only Modi can give you,” he said mockingly.

Terming media persons his friends, Gandhi said: “I joked with them in the morning and told them ‘not to fear’. They criticise me, but many of them told me that I said the right thing.”

He also egged on the media “not to fear” anyone.

Ending on a line from a song in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Namak Halal”, he said: “‘Aapko toh lagta hai yeh sapna, Ram naam japna, ghareeb ka maal apna’. This is the philosophy of suit-boot sarkar. You have to fight this.”

“We don’t hate them, but we’ll definitely defeat their (BJP) ideology and philosophy.”

