Rahul raps Modi over wealth holding of India’s richest 1%

New Jan 20 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reports that India’s richest 1 per cent owned more than 4 times the wealth of 953 million people, who make up for the bottom 70 per cent of the population.

The total wealth of all Indian billionaires is more than the full-year budget.

“Modi extracts wealth from poor & gives it to his crony capitalist friends & the big power brokers he’s dependent on. 1% of India’s super rich, now own 4 times more wealth than 1 Billion of India’s poor,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leaders have been attacking the Prime Minister for his proximity to the industrialists.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged last week that the government was favouring Adani JV with HSL in awarding the Rs 45,000 crore contract for building six diesel-powered submarines, despite the company having no experience in submarine building.

“The government is flouting norms and the defence procurement procedure 2016 in awarding contract to the Adani HSL JV for building submarines, and promoting crony capitalism,” he said.

