Rahul rejigs Odisha state Congress body

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reconstituted the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) including Vice Presidents, Treasurer, General Secretaries, Executive Committee members, Special Invitees, Secretaries, Disciplinary Committee, Election Committee and Campaign Committee.

While OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik will head the state’s Election Committee, Bhakta Charan Das has been appointed Chairman of the Campaign Committee. Ranjib Biswal has been made the Convener of the committee.

Kishore Chandra Patel has been appointed the Treasurer of the OPCC.

