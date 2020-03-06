Rahul retweets December 2018 photograph with Scindia

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) After Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the Congress and joining of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday retweeted a December 2018 post in which he is flanked by MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Scindia.

The post carried a line borrowed from Leo Tolstoy’s famous quote — ‘The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.’ Gandhi had tweeted this on December 13, 2018.

The twitter post was shared when after a tussle over formation of the MP government and Kamal Nath became the Chief Minister.

Rahul Gandhi has rejected the charge that Scindia couldn’t meet him and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and said Scindia was the only person who could walk into his house anytime.

Scindia had alleged he had tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi, but could not establish a contact.

Scindia after joining the BJP hit out at the Congress. “The Congress today is not the same as it was in its original avatar,” he said and added, the party was denying ground reality.

“I had a dream when the Congress formed the government in MP in 2018. Eighteen months later, none of the promises were met, including the ones that of farmers,” Scindia said.

He accused the Congress of going back on promises as well as indulging in corruption. “Today ‘transfer’ is an industry in MP,” he alleged.

–IANS

san/pcj