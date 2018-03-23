Rahul slams BJP, claims CA was paid to sabotage Congress

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the BJP, claiming that it rushed its cabinet minister “to lie” about Congress’ link to a firm accused of data breach whereas the real news was that the company was “paid to sabotage the Congress”.

“BJP lying factory at work: Journalist set to break big story on how Cambridge Analytica (CA) was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012,” said Gandhi in Twitter.

“BJP rushes cabinet minister to lie and spin fake news: Congress worked with CA! Real story vanishes,” he added attaching an NDTV story with headline “Whistleblower Reveals Cambridge Analytica’s India Link”.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had alleged that the Congress was using the services of the London-based political data analytics firm CA and also claimed that the firm was involved in Gandhi’s social media campaign and there had been meetings too in this regard.

–IANS

