Rahul slams BJP government during MP visit

Gwalior, Oct 6 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh to support the protesting landless poor who are marching towards Delhi, on Saturday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being pro-industrialists.

“The present government is partial towards 15 industrialists. For the past four and a half years the government has waived off loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore for the industrialists, the same should be done for the farmers,” he said while addressing a gathering at a stadium in Morena district.

He also promised the farmers that their loans would be waived off once the Congress assumes power.

Earlier, on his arrival in Gwalior, Gandhi was welcomed by state Congress chief Kamal Nath, election campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders. He then left for Morena by helicopter, according to party sources.

The landless poor have been marching towards Delhi since Thursday. Until now, they have covered a distance of 36 kms.

–IANS

