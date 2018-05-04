Rahul slams Jharkand Police after teen’s rape and murder

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed anger on the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Jharkhand and slammed the state police for not acting quickly, while adding that the “nation had failed another girl.”

“In Jharkhand, the rape and brutal murder of a young girl who was set afire by her rapist, has left me stunned and angry. Her death is a tragedy.

“The police were informed of the rape but didn’t act quickly enough,” tweeted Gandhi attaching an news story with a headline “Jharkhand Teen, Raped And Killed, Paid Price For Going To Panchayat First”.

“As a nation, this is yet another girl we have failed,” he added.

The main accused in the rape and murder of the 17-year-old girl was arrested on Saturday.

–IANS

sid/vd