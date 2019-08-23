Rahul slams Modi for not visiting Kerala during floods

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Kerala or granting any flood relief package to the state, saying it was “unfair”.

“Dear Modi, after your visit to Guruvayur – a huge flood visited Kerala, causing death and destruction. A timely visit then would have been appreciated. Kerala is suffering and still awaits a relief package, like those given to other flood-hit states. This is unfair,” the Congress leader tweeted.

He tweeted in response to the Prime Minister’s remarks that “Kerala is also special for me, personally. I have had numerous opportunities to visit Kerala. One of the first things I did after the people blessed me yet again with a big responsibility is visiting the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple.”

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the Malayala Manorama news conclave in Kochi via video conferencing.

Earlier in June, Modi had offered prayers at the Guruvayur temple and addressed BJP workers in Thrissur.

Over 100 people have died and over 2.87 lakh were displaced due to devastating floods in the southern state. Rahul Gandhi has toured his parliamentary constituency Wayanad twice this month.

