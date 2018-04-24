Rahul slams Modi government over new US visa rules
New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy and said “new US visa rules is a huge setback for India”.
“New US visa Rules, huge setback for India. There are some things a hug can buy. For visas, you’re on your own,” tweeted Gandhi, attaching a Times of India story with a headline “Startup visas, work permits for spouses of H-1B visa holders to go”.
“Foreign policy by Narendra Modi, foreword by Donald Trump,” he added.
