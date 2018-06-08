Rahul slams Modi government’s foreign policy

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government’s foreign policy as only on “photo ops” as the Maldives decided to cancel Indian work visas.

“Maldives, once one of our closest allies and beneficiary of massive aid, is cancelling Indian work visas and putting up ‘Not Hiring Indians’ signs,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

“This happens when foreign policy becomes about photo ops and ‘no agenda meetings’ instead of strategic intent,” he said attaching a “The Hindu” story with a headline – “Downturn in ties with Maldives hits Indians’ job opportunities”.

The story said: “Advertisements from companies that are hiring say ‘Indians need not apply’ as they will not be given permits to work there.”

–IANS

sid/vd