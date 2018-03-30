Rahul slams Modi on rising fuel prices

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising petrol and diesel prices, saying the poor and the middle class was bearing the brunt.

Referring, in a tweet to Modi’s old speech in which he is asking people if prices of petroleum products had come down and if they were able to save money, Gandhi said Modi appeared to be talking of a foreign country.

“The poor and the middle class bear the brunt of rising fuel prices. In this video, our PM is quite obviously talking about some other country,” he tweeted along with the video of Modi which dubbed him as “the king of misinformation”.

Petrol prices on Tuesday touched a nearly five year high of Rs 73.95 per litre in Delhi. Diesel prices also touched new record level of Rs 64.82 per litre.

–IANS

