Rahul slams Modi over 2015 promise in Odisha

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his 2015 promise to upgrade a general hospital in Odisha’s Rourkela to a super-speciality hospital-cum-medical college.

“The PM promised Rourkela a multi speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 km to Delhi because the PM hasn’t kept his promise and people are dying,” Gandhi tweeted, attaching a news report about the Odisha man.

Biswal, a 30-year-old from Rourkela, has walked 1,350 km so far to meet the Prime Minister and remind him about his 2015 promise. He was admitted to a hospital on the Agra National Highway after he fainted.

Addressing a public meeting at Rourkela Steel Plant in 2015, Modi announced that the existing Ispat General Hospital will be upgraded.

