Rahul slams Modi over demonetisation, calls him a ‘thief’

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that demonetisation led to crackdown on shell firms, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it takes a “thief to know a thief”.

Gandhi’s remarks came after Modi targeted the Congress for criticising demonetisation, saying the move had let to closure of over three lakh shell companies.

Rahul took to Twitter saying the only shell companies identified after “the great demonetisation tragedy” belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Reliance Group chairperson Anil Ambani.

“Ironically, the only ‘shell’ firms identified after the great demonetisation tragedy are: Jay Shah’s Temple Enterprises, Piyush Goyal’s Flashnet and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Airports,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“It takes a thief to know a thief,” he added.

The government is facing heavy criticism from the opposition parties for its demonetisation decision which completed two years last week.

–IANS

