Rahul smells scam in Rafale deal

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he smelled a scam in the Rafale deal, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi “squirmed” when questions over the price of the fighter planes were raised in Parliament.

“The PM squirms when asked about the price of Rafale and refuses to look me in the eye. Sure smells like a scam,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also took a dig at Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for “flip flops” on revealing details of the Rafale deal.

During the debate on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday, Gandhi had said that French President had told him personally that there was no secret pact between the two government while Sitharaman said there was.

“Our Defence Minister said she would, but now she won’t. She flip flops between ‘it’s-not-a-secret’ & ‘it’s-a-BIG-secret’,” he said.

–IANS

spk/vd