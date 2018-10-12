Rahul, Sonia meet Sri Lankan PM

New Delhi Oct 19 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday held talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe here.

“Had a positive meeting with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister. Both India and Sri Lanka are historically and culturally very close,” said Rahul Gandhi after the meet.

Wickremesinghe on Thursday arrived here on a three-day official visit during which he will hold discussions with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on a wide range of topics including housing projects in the north of Sri Lanka.

He will also meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

