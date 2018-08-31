Rahul suffers from schizophrenia: Union Minister Choubey

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey on Saturday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is suffering from schizophrenia and he should be admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Choubey, known for making controversial statements, said the way Gandhi has been speaking, it appears he has lost his mental balance.

Another Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday targeted Gandhi saying he should first explain whether he is a Hindu, Muslim or Christian before going on the Kailash Mansarovar visit.

–IANS

