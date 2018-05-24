Rahul to accompany Sonia during her medical check up abroad

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be abroad for a few days, as he accompanied his mother Sonia Gandhi for her annual medical check up.

Rahul Gandhi said this in a tweet and also took a dig at his detractors saying they need not get worked up as he will be back soon.

“Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up…I’ll be back soon!” he said.

Party sources said that Rahul Gandhi was expected to return in a week and Sonia Gandhi would stay abroad for a longer period.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the first week of June.

–IANS

ps/vd