Rahul to address Congress OBC meet on Monday

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a national convention of the party’s Other Backward Classes department here on Monday.

Gandhi’s speech at the Talkatora Stadium at 11 a.m. on Monday is aimed to woo the Other Backward Classes in the country ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It comes after the Congress chief addressed a farmers’ rally in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on June 6, where he promised to waive loans to farmers within 10 days in case his party returned to power in the state.

–IANS

