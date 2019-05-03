Rahul to address rallies in Himachal, Chandigarh

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh on Friday.

Gandhi will address his first election rally in the hill state in Una town in support of the party’s Hamirpur candidate Ram Lal Thakur, who is pitted against sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur, a three-time MP.

Likewise, he would address a rally in Chandigarh in favour of former Union Minister Pawan Bansal, who is contesting against BJP MP Kirron Kher, who is seeking re-election.

Voting for all four seats of Himachal Pradesh and the lone Chandigarh seat will take place on May 19.

