Rahul to campaign in Chhattisgarh from Thursday

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday visit Chhattisgarh to launch his party’s campaign ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

A party statement said Gandhi will attend a ‘Jan Swaraj’ sammelan at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium in Raipur on May 17.

On the same day, he will attend a ‘Kisan-Adivasi rally’ at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Surguja district, followed by a Jungle Satyagraha Adivasi Rally in Bilaspur district.

In the 2013 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the BJP won 49 seats and the Congress 39 in the 90-member Assembly.

–IANS

