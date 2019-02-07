Rahul to meet G20 envoys

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will meet envoys of G-20 and neighbouring countries on Friday in a significant interaction ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

French Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler will also be attending the lunch at Taj Palace Hotel and there is speculation whether the Rafale deal with the French manufacturer Dassault Aviation will figure in the discussion.

Envoys from China, Sri Lanka and Nepal are likely to attend the interaction. The Pakistan envoy may not be invited.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi had a similar interaction with envoys of EU and also met the British High Commissioner.

