Rahul to meet kin of killed protestors

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Rahul Gandhi will address an anti-CAA rally in Guwahati, which has seen massive protests this month against the new citizenship law. The public meeting is due at Khanapara Veterinary Field on Saturday and has been named ‘Ashtitwa Rakhyar Samabekh.’

Rahul will visit the family of teenager Sam Stafford who was killed in police firing against the new citizenship law. The 17-year-old Stafford was a drummer and a budding musician has become a symbol of anti-CAA protests.

The Congress leader will also visit the family of Dipanjal Das in Kamrup who also died in police firing during the agitation.

The Congress will undertake flag marches named ‘Save Constitution, Save India’ across the country on its foundation day on December 28 tomorrow.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal told mediapersons that the party will celebrate its foundation day by hoisting its flag at the AICC headquarters.

After flag hoisting in the respective state capitals, Presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will undertake flag marches. They will also read out the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages, said Venugopal.

–IANS

