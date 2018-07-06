Rahul to meet Muslim intellectuals on Wednesday

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be meeting Muslim intellectuals on Wednesday at his residence as part of party’s outreach to various sections ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

According to informed sources, those expected to meet Gandhi include lyricist Javed Akhtar, actress Shabana Azmi, academician Zoya Hasan, social activist Shabnam Hashmi, former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, former OSD to Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Syed Zafar Mahmood and others.

About 15-18 intellectuals will be meeting Gandhi at his residence around 5 p.m., said sources. It is also learnt that this meeting will be followed by another on similar lines.

–IANS

