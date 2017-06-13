Rahul to travel abroad to meet grandmother

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be taking a break from politics to visit his grandmother abroad, he announced on Twitter.

“Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them,” said Gandhi.

He does not mention how many days he will be out and where he was headed to.

Rahul’s grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.

Rahul Gandhi had in March visited the US, where his mother Sonia Gandhi had had gone for a health check-up.

Earlier, during the New Year Celebrations, Gandhi had gone to London for a short break.

His latest foreign visit comes in the midst of hectic politics over the coming Presidential election and other developments like the farm crisis.

–IANS

