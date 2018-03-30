Rahul to visit Karnataka on Tuesday

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will again visit poll-bound Karnataka on Tuesday to campaign, a party statement said.

With Congress determined to retain power in the southern state, Gandhi has been campaigning in the state very extensively.

On this visit, he will addressing a public rally at Government High School Ground in Davangere at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday, and also attend a public contact programme n Shimoga and also inaugurate a District Congress office. He will later travel to Honnali, Harihara and Bathi in Davangere.

–IANS

sid/vd