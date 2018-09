New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) As a part of his election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the state on Monday.

Gandhi will be welcomed by party workers in Bhopal around 1:15 pm.

He will also address party workers at the ground at 4 p.m.

Polls in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

–IANS

sid/prs