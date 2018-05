New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on his eighth visit to Karnataka this year from Thursday as a part of his election campaign in the state ahead of the May 12 assembly election.

During his two-day visit to Karnataka, Gandhi will be in Bidar district, where he will hold corner meetings in Aurad, Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district on Thursday.

Gandhi will again visit the state from May 7 to May 10.

