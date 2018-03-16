Rahul visits Sringeri temple

Sringeri (Karnataka), March 21 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Sharadamba temple in the holy town of Sringeri in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur district, about 250 km west of Bengaluru, a party official said.

“Gandhi offered prayers at the Sharadamba temple and met the Jagadguru Shankaracharya (head of Sringeri Mutt),” the official said.

Clad in dhoti for his visit to the temple in the hill town, considered the first Hindu monastery set up by Adi Shankarachya, Gandhi met the students of “Veda Pathashala” at the mutt.

The 47-year-old party chief is on a two-day visit to poll-bound state since Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Gandhi addressed public meetings in the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada and interacted with the fishing communities.

This was the Congress leader’s third visit to Karnataka in over a month.

–IANS

bha/nir/mr