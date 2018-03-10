Rahul wants PM, Fadnavis to accept farmers’ demands

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday came out in support of Maharashtra farmers calling their march “a stunning example of peoples power”. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to accept their demands.

“The mammoth #FarmersMarchToMumbai is a stunning example of people’s power. The Congress party stands with the farmers and tribals marching to protest against the central and state governments’ apathy,” Gandhi tweeted.

“I appeal to Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister to not stand on ego and to accept their just demands,” he added.

Maharashtra farmers cracked the whip on the government to turn spotlight on the grave agrarian crises gripping the state by completing a 180-km long march to the legislature that started from Nashik on Wednesday.

More than an estimated 35,000 peasants — men, women, youths and even seniors — completed the march over six days.

